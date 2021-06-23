Chris Bosh: Heat's Big 3 with LeBron, Wade Would Lose to Durant, Harden, Kyrie

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Chris Bosh took part in assembling one of the most dominant team-ups in NBA history when he joined LeBron James and Dwyane Wade on the Miami Heat.

The retired center just happens to think there's no way that Miami team—which won titles in 2012 and 2013—could stand a chance against the current superteam of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden with the Brooklyn Nets.

Asked by Fubo Sports who would win a three-on-three game between the two Big 3s if both sides were in their primes, Bosh didn't hesitate.

"They can do things I've never seen," Bosh said of the Nets. "In a three-on-three game these guys could just make all jumpers. They're incredible."

Bosh joked that he wouldn't be able to even guard against Durant, Harden or Irving in those circumstances.

"My game does not translate to that specific kind of basketball," Bosh said. "It'll be a game... I'm still a competitor."

It's worth asking how James feels about Bosh's assessment given he won a title with Irving as members of the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the former center doesn't have any reason to believe The Heatles would stand a chance against Brooklyn.

At least, not when it comes to three-on-three.