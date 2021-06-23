Cristiano Ronaldo Ties Ali Daei for Most Goals in Men's International History

Bernadett Szabo/Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals in Wednesday's Euro 2020 draw against France, tying him with Iran's Ali Daei for the most goals in men's international soccer history.

Ronaldo scored in the 31st and 60th minutes on penalty kicks.



The Euros have already been brilliant for Ronaldo, who has four goals in three matches. He's found the back of the net in all three matches for Portugal, which is looking to defend its 2016 championship.

Ronaldo already set the record for most goals in Euro history last Saturday, and this is his Euro-record fifth tournament.

"This is my fifth European Championship, but for me, it feels as though it's my first," Ronaldo said last week.

Ronaldo becoming the all-time leading scorer in international history is a foregone conclusion, and it would add to a resume that ranks him among the greatest players the sport has ever seen.