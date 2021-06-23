Baker Mayfield's Agent Believes New Browns Contract Will Get Done This Summer

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns have Baker Mayfield under contract through the 2022 season, but the star quarterback's agent is optimistic about an extension getting done fairly soon.

Speaking to Tony Grossi of WKNR, Jack Mills said he thinks a new deal between Mayfield and the Browns "will be done this summer."

Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam told Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan in April that he would leave any talk of an extension for Mayfield up to general manager Andrew Berry.

“Baker deserves the fifth-year option, and I think he and Andrew have both addressed the possibility of things after that, and we'll leave that up to Andrew to decide when that happens," Haslam said. "But we're pleased with where Baker is."

Mayfield has told reporters he is "in no rush" to get a deal done.

The Browns announced in April that they exercised the fifth-year option worth $18.9 million on Mayfield's rookie contract for the 2022 season.

Last season was a huge step in the right direction for Mayfield and the Browns. Head coach Kevin Stefanski led the organization to an 11-5 record and its first playoff appearance since 2002.

Mayfield threw for 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2020. Stefanski has helped stabilize things after the Browns parted ways with Hue Jackson and Freddie Kitchens through the first two years of Mayfield's career.