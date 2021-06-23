Report: Barcelona 'Optimistic' Lionel Messi Will Sign New Contract Amid Rumors

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

Barcelona officials reportedly have a positive outlook regarding the possibility of signing superstar striker Lionel Messi to a new contract.

According to Goal's Ruben Uria, Barcelona is "optimistic" a deal will get done despite there being no agreement in place at the moment.

Messi, who has been with the club for the past 17 seasons, will see his current contract expire at the end of June.

Uria added that Barcelona have remained in "constant dialogue" with Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi, although an official offer hasn't yet been made to the Argentine.

Last summer, there were rumors regarding Messi wanting to leave Barcelona, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly making a push to sign him.

ESPN reported at the time that Messi had called Manchester City manager and former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola to tell him he wanted to leave Barca.

Despite the rumors, the 33-year-old Messi played out the 2020-21 La Liga season for Barcelona and remained dominant, leading La Liga with 30 league goals in 35 appearances.

As a club, Barcelona had a somewhat disappointing season, though, as it finished third in La Liga behind Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Messi isn't used to team failure at Barca, as the Blaugrana are 10-time La Liga champions, seven-time Copa del Rey winners and four-time UEFA Champions League champions during his tenure.

According to Uria, Messi is concerned more about Barcelona fielding a more competitive team than he is with his salary.

Messi, who is currently playing for Argentina at the Copa America, is one of the greatest soccer players of all time with six Ballon d'Or awards to his credit and 672 career goals with Barcelona on his resume as well.

Continuing to win trophies during the latter part of his career could help set him apart from the likes of Pele and Cristiano Ronaldo in the history of the game, and based on Uria's report, Messi may be awaiting assurances that Barcelona can provide him with a winning formula moving forward.