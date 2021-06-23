Previewing NBA Free Agency for 2021’s Top 20 Free Agents

0 of 20

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

With both of the NBA's conference finals upon us and Tuesday's draft lottery in the rearview, it's time to look ahead to what could be a fascinating offseason of free agency.

The following is a descending ranking of the top 20 free agents and their potential landing spots, ranked after months of discussions with NBA scouts, executives and agents.

Theoretical destinations for the game's top free agents will be impacted by the draft, potential trades, player options and, most importantly, by what teams have spending power.