Lakers' Updated 2021 NBA Draft Targets After Lottery Drawing

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers need to upgrade their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis this offseason.

The challenge is they don't have many assets to do so. This roster is already pricey, and there aren't many trade chips to shop around.

The Lakers do have their first-round pick (No. 22), though they can't trade it until after the selection is made due to outstanding trade debts. Given their lack of youth, though, they might want to keep it around anyway. If they spend it on the right player, they'll add someone who can contribute to their championship chase now and possibly become something even greater in their next chapter.

With L.A.'s attention firmly on the offseason, the front office should already be studying the following three prospects.