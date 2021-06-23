NBA Rumors: Post-2021 Lottery Draft Buzz on Cade Cunningham, Warriors and More

2 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors were another team with plenty to gain on Tuesday night.

They had the chance to obtain the Minnesota Timberwolves' first-round pick if they fell out of the top three, with that protected pick going to the Dubs as part of the D'Angelo Russell trade. The Warriors already had their own pick at No. 14 but also stared down adding another top pick to the stockpile.

The T-Wolves fell to the No. 7 spot and conveyed their pick to the Warriors. The question for president of basketball operations Bob Myers and Co. seemingly becomes: now what?

A couple of executives told Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report they feel Golden State might look to package the two picks so as to possibly add a premium asset. One assistant general manager said he wonders whether the Warriors should make the picks and James Wiseman available to see what they can get.

There has not been any indication the Dubs will trade Wiseman. Actually, Myers has suggested the 2020 No. 2 overall pick is part of Golden State's immediate and long-term plans. Still, the Warriors figure to be in win-now mode this offseason. It might be worth dangling Wiseman and the picks to see what kind of returns can be had.

Alternatively, maybe the Dubs try to trade up if they become enamored especially with top guard prospects Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs and feel one of them could bolster the current roster while also being a piece for the future.