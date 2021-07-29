Day'Ron Sharpe's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Nets Roster

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets will get North Carolina forward Day'Ron Sharpe with the No. 29 overall pick on Thursday.

Even though the Phoenix Suns made the pick, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier in the day that the Nets will send Landry Shamet to the Western Conference champions for Jevon Carter and this pick.

Below, we'll take a look at his scouting report and where the 19-year-old might fit on his new team's roster.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Day'Ron Sharpe



Position: Center

Height: 6'11"

Pro Comparison: Tristan Thompson/Isaiah Stewart



Scouting Report: Sharpe offers constant offensive rebounding and terrific passing skills for a center. He'll find ways to impact games without scoring, especially if he continues to slim down and improve his defensive mobility.

Nets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

James Harden, SG: $42.8M (2023)

Kevin Durant, SF: $41.1M (2023)

Kyrie Irving, PG: $34.1M (2023)

Joe Harris, SG: $18.8M (2024)

DeAndre Jordan, C: $10.0M (2023)

Cameron Thomas, SG: $1.65M (2025)

Day'Ron Sharpe, C: $1.63M (2025)

Nicolas Claxton, PF: $1.4M (2022)

Alize Johnson, PF: $1.4M (2023)

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, SG: $1.2M (2022)

Free Agents

Spencer Dinwiddie, PG: UFA

Jeff Green, PF: UFA

Tyler Johnson, SG: UFA

Bruce Brown, SG: RFA

Blake Griffin, PF: UFA

Mike James, PG: RFA

Reggie Perry, C: RFA

Chris Chiozza, PG: RFA

Sharpe had a solid freshman season for North Carolina, averaging 9.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field. He attempted just two three-pointers on the season, missing both. He helped lead the Tar Heels to the NCAA tournament, where they lost to Wisconsin in the opening round.

His selection doesn't come as a major shock after he chose to opt out of the NBA Scouting Combine, with Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated reporting he "pulled out of team interviews, per sources, and did not take measurements."

Generally, players only take such measures if they are a lock to be a lottery pick or have received a promise from a team.

Sharpe joins Cameron Thomas (No. 27 pick) as the top rookies on Brooklyn's roster heading into next season. The Tar Heels alum provides the team some insurance in the event Blake Griffin leaves in free agency, but he also provides depth at center behind De'Andre Jordan.