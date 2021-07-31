Eagles' DeVonta Smith Being Evaluated After Suffering Leg Injury at Practice

Tim Tai/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith suffered a leg injury Saturday during training camp and is being evaluated:



Any setback to the 22-year-old would be concerning for Philadelphia, which selected him No. 10 overall in the 2021 NFL draft after he dazzled at Alabama.

Smith helped lead the Crimson Tide to the national championship and won the Heisman Trophy during his final collegiate season behind 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was unstoppable in single coverage, and Alabama had the weapons to punish opposing defenses for double-teaming him.

Still, some analysts expressed concerns about Smith's size (6'0", 170 lbs) entering the NFL. An injury won't alleviate those worries, although the Eagles have other players to help fill the void if he is sidelined.

Look for Travis Fulgham, Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward Jr. to see more targets until the rookie is healthy and back in the wide receiver rotation.