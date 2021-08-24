Jaguars RB Travis Etienne Reportedly out Indefinitely with Foot Injury

John Raoux/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne is reportedly out indefinitely after suffering a foot injury in Monday's preseason game against the New Orleans Saints.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Etienne was spotted in a walking boot after the game, and his injury will require further testing.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Etienne was also on crutches after the game, and sources have indicated that he is dealing with a Lisfranc injury.

Rapoport noted that X-rays were negative, meaning he likely suffered a sprain, although the timetable for Etienne's return is unknown.

After selecting Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with this year's No. 1 overall pick, the Jags made the somewhat surprising decision to take his college teammate with the 25th selection.

One of the few bright spots during the Jaguars' 1-15 season in 2020 was the play of undrafted rookie running back James Robinson, who rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns.

Even so, Jacksonville jumped at the opportunity to add one of the most productive running backs in college football history.

In his four seasons at Clemson, Etienne was a three-time All-ACC first-team selection, two-time consensus All-American, two-time ACC Offensive Player of the Year, two-time ACC Player of the Year and one-time College Football Playoff national champion.

He rushed for over 1,600 yards and scored more than 20 total touchdowns in each of the 2018 and 2019 campaigns before regressing statistically as a senior in 2020.

The fact that he played 12 games rather than the 15 he played in each of the previous two seasons had an impact, as did an emphasis on the passing game.

Still, the Jennings, Louisiana, native rushed for 914 yards and 14 touchdowns on 168 carries, and he set career highs with 48 receptions for 588 yards while also scoring two more times.

In Etienne, the Jaguars added a dynamic, versatile running back who can impact the game in myriad ways, making him an ideal complement to Robinson.

If the rookie is forced to miss regular-season time, Robinson will resume his role as the unquestioned lead back, while veteran Carlos Hyde and pass-catching back Dare Ogunbowale will likely see an increase in playing time as well.