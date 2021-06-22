Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Lineup Picks for Tuesday's NBA Playoffs

0 of 3

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The absences of Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul have made the daily fantasy basketball approach to the Western Conference Finals fairly easy when it comes to the stars.

Paul George and Devin Booker are must-start players at the top of your five-man FanDuel lineup because of how much the ball is in their hands.

Booker turned in a 40-point triple-double in his first Western Conference Finals appearance for the Phoenix Suns, while George led the Los Angeles Clippers with 34 points.

A combination of the two primary stars of the series leaves you with $30,500 in salary to select three role players.

There are plenty of ways you can mix the second-tier stars in a DFS lineup, and one of them includes the use of one low-salary player to open up room for Deandre Ayton.