WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 21

Raw opened with MVP, Lashley and their entourage celebrating The All Mighty's win at HIAC. They were quickly joined by The New Day for a toast, which meant Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods threw toast at them.

Kingston said his win over Lashley last month should make him the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship and plays the footage to rub it in. Lashley accepted the challenge and also agreed to face Woods tonight inside Hell in a Cell.

The night's first match was a singles bout between AJ Styles and Ricochet. We saw a clip of Styles having a backstage confrontation with The Viking Raiders earlier today before the bout began. This was a Money in the Bank qualifier.

The Phenomenal One took control almost immediately and kept the upper hand throughout the break. The One and Only was able to hit a pair of suplexes to get a near-fall. Styles fired off a Pele kick and a unique slam for a close two-count.

The Viking Raiders ran down and started fighting with Omos at ringside. The big man ended up getting ent through the barricade. This distracted Styles long enough for Ricochet to recover and counter the Phenomenal Forearm with a knee to the face for the win.

Grade (Opening Segment): A

Grade (Styles vs. Ricochet: B-

Analysis

The opening segment with Lashley and The New Day was almost perfect. They didn't go too long, everyone did great work on the mic and it set up the main event in a logical way.

The match between Ricochet and Styles was just a small taste of what these two men are capable of together. Everything they did looked smooth but they only had so much time to work. With five more minutes, this would have been a banger.

The interference from Erik and Ivar was obvious from the moment we saw them backstage with Styles, but their involvement is likely going to set up a future tag title bout between the two teams, so it wasn't just some random attack.