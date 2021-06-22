The Next Big Thing: 5 WWE Superstars Who Could Be the Future of the Company

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Predicting which Superstar will be the "next big thing" is not always easy. Most people would not have picked John Cena to be WWE's megastar after his initial debut, but look where he ended up.

Roman Reigns faced severe criticism as a babyface, but he had the WWE Universe in the palm of his hand as soon as he turned heel.

Some people have "star" written all over them from the outset while others have to work at it for years before they find the element that takes them from being an average wrestler to a superior Superstar.

Right now, WWE has one of the most talented and diverse rosters in the world. Even after a series of cuts recently, it's still one of the best locker rooms in the business.

Let's take a look at five current stars from WWE and NXT who could be main event players within a few years. This list will focus mostly on NXT, but there is one person from SmackDown who had to be included.