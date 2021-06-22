MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 12 Weeks

6 of 10

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

5. Tampa Bay Rays (43-30)



Previous Rank: 1



It was a tough week for the Rays who lost six in a row after a victory over the Chicago White Sox last Monday, including four walk-off defeats. That's a demoralizing week, but this team is too talented to be down for long. Relievers Diego Castillo, Pete Fairbanks and J.P. Feyereisen suffered four losses last week, and the bullpen will need to tighten things up even more now that ace Tyler Glasnow is sidelined indefinitely with a partially torn UCL. The upcoming series with the Red Sox is going to be a serious gut check.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers (44-28)



Previous Rank: 6



The Dodgers occupied the No. 1 spot in these rankings for the first seven weeks of the season, and they have slowly been working their way back up since bottoming out at No. 10 six weeks ago. The renaissance that Kenley Jansen is enjoying in the closer's role has been perhaps the biggest surprise on the Dodgers roster thus far. After falling out of favor last October, the 33-year-old has converted 18-of-20 save chances with a 1.52 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 29 appearances.

3. Chicago White Sox (43-29)



Previous Rank: 2



The White Sox seemed destined to grab the No. 1 spot when they took two of three from the Rays, but four straight losses to the Houston Astros to close out the week opened the door for them to move to the front of the AL pack. With Danny Mendick (.213 BA, 78 OPS+) providing limited offensive production filling in for the injured Nick Madrigal at second base, the team is reportedly kicking the tires on D-backs slugger Eduardo Escobar to potentially fill the void.

2. San Francisco Giants (46-26)



Previous Rank: 4



Anchored by a fantastic starting rotation and a better-than-expected bullpen for much of the year, it was the Giants offense that shouldered the load in series wins over the D-backs and Phillies. They scored 59 runs in seven games, including double-digit runs three times, and launched 15 home runs. This is proving to be a team that can beat you in a lot of ways, and their plus-90 run differential further solidifies that they are the real deal.

1. Houston Astros (44-28)



Previous Rank: 8



The Astros tacked 26 runs onto their MLB-leading plus-112 run differential while going 6-0 and capping off the week with a four-game sweep of the White Sox. Even with Kyle Tucker (COVID protocol) and Alex Bregman (quad strain) landing on the injured list, the offense is still stacked, and the starting rotation continues to exceed expectations. Abraham Toro went 7-for-11 with a home run and five RBI in three games filling in for Bregman at third base.