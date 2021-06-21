Feuds We Want to See After WWE Hell in Cell 2021

1 of 5

Bianca Belair picked up a big win over Bayley on Sunday inside Hell in a Cell, but The EST always has to keep her head on a swivel when the SmackDown Women's Championship is involved. Other women are already thinking about how they can earn the next title shot.

The blue brand's women's division lost a couple of members recently, so there are only so many options for Belair's next feud. Fortunately for WWE, the best option is fresh and ready to make her comeback.

Sonya Deville has been great in her role as an authority figure, but it's time for her to get back to doing what she does best, and that is beating people up.

Bringing back Deville and putting her right into the title scene would do a lot to make up for lost time and give us a brand-new feud.

This could be something we see as early as Money in the Bank. However, a better option would be to build up to it over time and have it take place at SummerSlam or Survivor Series.

Deville's MMA background against Belair's power and speed would make for a great combination. If Deville is ready to get back into the ring, The EST should be her first major opponent.