Feuds We Want to See After WWE Hell in Cell 2021June 21, 2021
Feuds We Want to See After WWE Hell in Cell 2021
- Natalya defeated Mandy Rose.
- Bianca Belair defeated Bayley.
- Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro.
- Alexa Bliss defeated Shayna Baszler.
- Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens.
- Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley via disqualification.
- Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre.
Even with a lackluster build for most of the storylines, Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view gave us several entertaining matches and helped a handful of Superstars in various ways.
Here is a quick rundown of the results from the PPV:
With some of these feuds appearing to be over after HIAC, we thought it was the perfect time to look at some other storylines we wanted to see heading into Money in the Bank, SummerSlam and the rest of the year.
Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville
Bianca Belair picked up a big win over Bayley on Sunday inside Hell in a Cell, but The EST always has to keep her head on a swivel when the SmackDown Women's Championship is involved. Other women are already thinking about how they can earn the next title shot.
The blue brand's women's division lost a couple of members recently, so there are only so many options for Belair's next feud. Fortunately for WWE, the best option is fresh and ready to make her comeback.
Sonya Deville has been great in her role as an authority figure, but it's time for her to get back to doing what she does best, and that is beating people up.
Bringing back Deville and putting her right into the title scene would do a lot to make up for lost time and give us a brand-new feud.
This could be something we see as early as Money in the Bank. However, a better option would be to build up to it over time and have it take place at SummerSlam or Survivor Series.
Deville's MMA background against Belair's power and speed would make for a great combination. If Deville is ready to get back into the ring, The EST should be her first major opponent.
The Fiend vs. Alexa Bliss
One of the dangling story threads WWE has yet to deal with dating back to WrestleMania is the apparent friction between The Fiend and his former sidekick, Alexa Bliss.
Much like Harley Quinn split from The Joker in her own TV series, Bliss turned on The Fiend at WrestleMania and cost him the match against Randy Orton.
Ever since then, WWE has kept Bray Wyatt away from TV. It's time for him to return and finish this once and for all.
Of course, this would not be a traditional feud with standard matches. This would have to be something wild and out there like the first Firefly Fun House match with John Cena. It has to be something wherein we believe Bliss can come out on top.
Once they settle their issues, Bliss can return to her normal self while Wyatt finds a new direction for his character.
Sami Zayn vs. Apollo Crews
Zayn scored a big win over Owens on Sunday in one of the better matches of the night. Now, the conspiracy theory-loving Zayn needs to get back to chasing the Intercontinental Championship.
The title is held by Apollo Crews, who is a heel. While Zayn is also on the heel side, it would be easy for WWE to turn him back into a likable character.
Even if both men remain exactly the same, this is a combination that would produce some outstanding matches, so the fans would be more willing to accept the heel vs. heel dynamic.
Commander Azeez getting involved would feed into Zayn's paranoia and allow the feud to go for a couple of months before getting old.
Zayn has been one of the most entertaining performers of the pandemic era. WWE needs to reward him for his hard work with a new push, and it may have started at HIAC.
The Usos vs. Mysterios
After Roman Reigns scored a decisive win over Rey Mysterio inside Hell in a Cell on SmackDown, he once again demonstrated that he is the top star on the blue brand.
With Rey and Dominik still carrying the tag titles, a great way to keep this feud in the family would be for The Usos to go after the SmackDown tag titles again.
The Tribal Chief ruined their first opportunity to win the belts from the Mysterios, but if he and The Usos can get on the same page again, The Bloodline would benefit from having a little more gold.
The Usos and Mysterios have proved they have good chemistry, which would only improve with more encounters.
Another possibility would be to get more teams involved. Alpha Academy and The Street Profits have excelled in their recent appearances, so adding them to the feud would make it a little more unpredictable.
It's almost a foregone conclusion that The Usos will win the belts again at some point. WWE may as well start that journey now so that when it gets back on the road, The Usos and Mysterios can steal the show in every city.
Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston
Lashley and McIntyre had a brutal encounter Sunday that ended with The All Mighty retaining the WWE title inside Hell in a Cell. With that win, he also prevented The Scottish Warrior from challenging for the title for as long as he holds it.
Looking at the Raw roster, WWE doesn't have a ton of options for high-profile challengers. AJ Styles and Randy Orton are both in the tag team division, Keith Lee is still out of action and Jeff Hardy's win-loss record is inconsistent.
The only viable option that leaves us with is Kofi Kingston. The former WWE champion and New Day member already has the support of the WWE Universe. All WWE needs to do is figure out how to book this feud.
Kingston's reign as WWE champion ended abruptly, and he never got a fair shot to win back the belt. It might be time for the promotion to think about revisiting KofiMania as it prepares to embark on a live tour once again.
Kofi is the perfect babyface underdog to Lashley's overbearing heel. Together, they could contest the hottest feud heading into SummerSlam.