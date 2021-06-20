WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

This year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is taking place this Sunday instead of its usual slot in the fall, which means the Money in the Bank event has been pushed forward from its usual spot in May or June.

We were expecting to see Rey Mysterio battle Roman Reigns at the show but WWE opted to move it to Friday's SmackDown. This was a somewhat confusing decision considering how personal the match had become.

In its place, WWE added three bouts to the card on Friday. With six matches scheduled to take place on Sunday, we have a show with the potential to be one of the best PPVs of the year.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know to prepare for this year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.