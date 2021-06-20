WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match Card

WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Live Stream, Peacock Start Time and Match CardJune 20, 2021
This year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view is taking place this Sunday instead of its usual slot in the fall, which means the Money in the Bank event has been pushed forward from its usual spot in May or June.
We were expecting to see Rey Mysterio battle Roman Reigns at the show but WWE opted to move it to Friday's SmackDown. This was a somewhat confusing decision considering how personal the match had become.
In its place, WWE added three bouts to the card on Friday. With six matches scheduled to take place on Sunday, we have a show with the potential to be one of the best PPVs of the year.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to prepare for this year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.
Hell in a Cell Card
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
- Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler
- Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (HIAC, SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (Raw Women's Championship)
- Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (HIAC, WWE Championship)
Venue and Start Time
Venue: Yuengling Center ThunderDome in Tampa, Florida
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff), 8 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: Peacock, WWE Network for international fans and select PPV providers
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4/5
- Roku
- Xbox One and Series S/X
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- TiVo
- Supported browsers
For fans in the United States, WWE Network's hub on the Peacock streaming service is where to watch the pay-per-view. International fans will still use the standard WWE Network. A list of devices that support Peacock TV can be found here.
The one-hour kickoff show will be available through most social media platforms, Fite TV, YouTube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching Hell in a Cell on WWE Network.
Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service for international fans, according to WWE.com:
Other Hell in a Cell Thoughts
With Reigns vs. Mysterio moved to SmackDown, WWE was able to give the second HIAC bout at the PPV to Bayley and Belair, which ups the ante in their current feud quite a bit. It also ups the pressure on Belair.
Bayley is familiar with working in dangerous stipulations but The EST does not have much experience in this kind of environment. This could be one of the matches that determine how people look back on her title reign in the future but with Bayley as a dance partner, she is in safe hands.
The rest of the card is mostly comprised of rematches. Cesaro vs. Rollins, Zayn vs. Owens, Lashley vs. McIntyre and Ripley vs. Charlotte are all matchups we have seen before. The one exception is Bliss vs. Baszler.
The storyline with Lilly being more than just a creepy doll has received a mixed reception on social media. Some people like the otherworldly aspect of the feud while others find it to be insulting to the intelligence of most fans. Even if it ends up being good, it will still be a point of contention.
This card has some potential Match of the Year candidates but little in the way of originality. Let's hope the quality of the performances makes up for the repetitive storytelling that has plagued WWE for several months. Knowing the WWE Superstars, they will give us a great show on Sunday.