Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Lineup Picks for Sunday's NBA Playoffs

Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Lineup Picks for Sunday's NBA PlayoffsJune 20, 2021
Sunday's two-game NBA playoffs slate presents a different dynamic to FanDuel's daily fantasy basketball contest compared to what we have seen for most of the postseason.
The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks will close out the conference semifinal round with Game 7 at the Wells Fargo Center.
Before that game, the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns get underway.
Figuring out how Clippers-Suns Game 1 will play out could be more difficult than Game 7 since the Suns have not played in a week and Chris Paul is unavailable.
The uncertainty around Phoenix's point guard could help when it comes to fitting nine players under the $60,000 salary cap for FanDuel's two-game slate.
Paul carries a salary of $8,500, and if he does not play as expected, a few cheaper options on the Suns roster should see an uptick in playing time.
Game 7 is more of a known quantity when it comes to production. Joel Embiid and Trae Young are expected to once again have a high volume of shots, and the rotations on both sides could get smaller as the game goes on, like we saw at the end of the Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets series.
Start Your Lineup Build with Joel Embiid and Trae Young
The stakes for Sixers-Hawks Game 7 are significantly higher than Clippers-Suns Game 1.
The Western Conference Finals opener is important, but it is not a win-or-go home contest for either side.
Embiid and Young have proved to be the most reliable players in the Sixers-Hawks series, and it is worth paying up for both of them in FanDuel's two-game slate.
Embiid checks in at a $11,200 salary at center, while Young is the most expensive point guard at $10,300.
Both players have averaged 30.3 points per game through six contests, and they are the only two stars in the series with more than 100 field-goal attempts.
Young cleared 57 FanDuel points in each of his past three games, while Embiid has been consistently in the 60s during the postseason.
A roster combination of Embiid and Young gets you an easy 100 points—likely more—and then you have to figure out the right pieces around them to land in the prize-winning positions.
Run with Seth Curry and Kevin Huerter
The next level to a roster build around Game 7 is adding three-point shooters to Embiid and Young.
Seth Curry has been nothing short of incredible from three-point range for the Sixers. He has 85 FanDuel points over the past two games and checks in at a reasonable $6,200 salary at shooting guard.
Curry is shooting 61.5 percent from the field and 59.6 from three-point range on 47 attempts. It is hard to argue against Curry's inclusion in DFS lineups of any kind at this point because he is one of the hottest shooters around.
Kevin Huerter could be one of Atlanta's most important players in Game 7 if Bogdan Bogdanovic is unable to play. Bogdanovic was listed as questionable Saturday.
Huerter picked up the production alongside Young in Game 6, as he recorded a series high of 42.2 FanDuel points. The former Maryland guard has a $4,200 salary and could be worth a start even if Bogdanovic plays because of his increased role in the starting lineup.
If the Hawks receive enough production from Huerter and the supporting cast, they could come out of Philadelphia with their third road win of the series. That is why he is such an intriguing addition to DFS lineups.
Target Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson
Cameron Payne and Cameron Johnson should be the two beneficiaries of Paul's absence.
Payne has been the primary ball-handler off the bench for Phoenix, and he could slide into a starting role if Paul is not cleared before Game 1. And his potential boost into the starting lineup opens up the possibility for Johnson to gain more minutes and shots when the second unit is on the floor.
Payne has a $5,000 salary, which is $500 less than that of Reggie Jackson, who has been fantastic for the Clippers since Kawhi Leonard went down.
If you roster Embiid and Young, Payne may be the right option to pair with Young at point guard because of his cheaper salary and increased role.
Johnson could be the only player to trust with a salary beneath $4,000. He had two postseason games with more than 20 FanDuel points, so he may give you the right level of production to justify a roster inclusion.
If you take Curry out of your roster build and replace him with Devin Booker at $7,900, the additions of Payne and Johnson will help you save some salary and go after role players with the remaining salary you have.
Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.