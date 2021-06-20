Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Lineup Picks for Sunday's NBA Playoffs

0 of 3

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Sunday's two-game NBA playoffs slate presents a different dynamic to FanDuel's daily fantasy basketball contest compared to what we have seen for most of the postseason.

The Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks will close out the conference semifinal round with Game 7 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Before that game, the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns get underway.

Figuring out how Clippers-Suns Game 1 will play out could be more difficult than Game 7 since the Suns have not played in a week and Chris Paul is unavailable.

The uncertainty around Phoenix's point guard could help when it comes to fitting nine players under the $60,000 salary cap for FanDuel's two-game slate.

Paul carries a salary of $8,500, and if he does not play as expected, a few cheaper options on the Suns roster should see an uptick in playing time.

Game 7 is more of a known quantity when it comes to production. Joel Embiid and Trae Young are expected to once again have a high volume of shots, and the rotations on both sides could get smaller as the game goes on, like we saw at the end of the Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets series.