Seth Rollins Defeats Cesaro at 2021 WWE Hell in a Cell

Seth Rollins got revenge for his WrestleMania 37 loss by beating Cesaro at WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday night.

The Swiss Superman appeared to be lining his rival up for another spin on his Giant Swing, but Rollins countered into a roll-up for the victory.

The rivalry between the two men began before WrestleMania when Cesaro walked out on a speech Rollins gave to the SmackDown roster and subsequently refused to join forces with the former WWE and universal champion.

The Swiss Superstar embarrassed Rollins on multiple occasions leading up to WrestleMania by swinging him time and time again, and The Messiah vowed he would not allow it to happen on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Despite that, Cesaro put him in the most emphatic swing of all time at The Show of Shows and beat his rival in what was the first one-on-one singles match of his career at WrestleMania.

A clearly embarrassed Rollins refused to go quietly, as he appeared following Cesaro's loss to Roman Reigns in a universal title match at WrestleMania Backlash and viciously attacked the Swiss Superstar to end the PPV.

Rollins then launched another attack on a wounded Cesaro on an episode of SmackDown, hitting him with the Stomp on multiple occasions.

It seemed Rollins may have put Cesaro on the shelf, but just over a week before Hell in a Cell, The Swiss Superman reemerged and attacked Rollins during an interview segment on "Ding Dong Hello" with Bayley.

Then, on the go-home episode of SmackDown prior to Hell in a Cell, Cesaro and Rollins took part in a backstage interview segment.

Things started off civil enough, although Rollins took shots at Cesaro by expressing his dislike for his opponent. The Swiss Superstar then suggested he had some respect for the fact that The Messiah decided to face him man-to-man.

Cesaro got the last laugh, though, when he pushed Rollins out of his chair to end the segment, which incensed the man formerly known as The Architect.

At Hell in a Cell, Cesaro and Rollins attempted to settle the score in the ring, but with the latter prevailing, there may be a rubber match on tap.

