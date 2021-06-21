Standout Players at Euro 2020 Who Could Get Big-Money Transfers

0 of 9

Riccardo Antimiani/Associated Press

We're just over a week into Euro 2020 and the tournament has already proved to be filled with incredible plays. In partnership with vivo—the official smartphone of Euro 2020—we're hoping everyone is celebrating and enjoying the beautiful moments of the game. Here we've rounded up the standout players from Euro 2020 so far and potential transfer targets for the biggest club teams in Europe.

Some of the breakout stars from UEFA Euro 2020 came from predictable places, like Group A winners Italy and the Netherlands.

The lesser-known players in those sides have impressed through two games and could be on the radar of larger European clubs because of their output across Europe.

Not all of the potential big-money transfers came from obvious places. For example, Finland and Wales have had players make big impacts on their respective games who could also grab the attention of higher-profile clubs.

Of course, all of the transfer specifics will appear more in the coming weeks once the players are finished with the tournament, but we have an idea of which players could be targeted sooner rather than later.