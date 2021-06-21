Standout Players at Euro 2020 Who Could Get Big-Money Transfers

Standout Players at Euro 2020 Who Could Get Big-Money TransfersJune 21, 2021
We're just over a week into Euro 2020 and the tournament has already proved to be filled with incredible plays. In partnership with vivo—the official smartphone of Euro 2020—we're hoping everyone is celebrating and enjoying the beautiful moments of the game. Here we've rounded up the standout players from Euro 2020 so far and potential transfer targets for the biggest club teams in Europe.
Some of the breakout stars from UEFA Euro 2020 came from predictable places, like Group A winners Italy and the Netherlands.
The lesser-known players in those sides have impressed through two games and could be on the radar of larger European clubs because of their output across Europe.
Not all of the potential big-money transfers came from obvious places. For example, Finland and Wales have had players make big impacts on their respective games who could also grab the attention of higher-profile clubs.
Of course, all of the transfer specifics will appear more in the coming weeks once the players are finished with the tournament, but we have an idea of which players could be targeted sooner rather than later.
Manuel Locatelli
A strong case could be made that Italy has been the best side through the group stage.
The Azzurri went undefeated in Group A and didn't concede a goal in the three games against Turkey, Switzerland and Wales.
In the 3-0 win over Switzerland, Manuel Locatelli bagged a brace to earn his second and third international goals.
The Sassuolo man could be on the move after the tournament, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is interested in bringing him in.
A former AC Milan youth player, Locatelli went on loan with an obligation to buy to Sassuolo before the 2018-19 season.
The 23-year-old has not been known for his scoring at Sassuolo. He has been more of a steady passer in midfield who sets up forward moves. He completed more than 90 percent of his short- and medium-range passes during the recently completed campaign, according to FBRef.
A move to Juventus would make sense since Allegri may know Locatelli from his time as a Milan youth player. Allegri managed Milan from 2010-14 while Locatelli was working his way up through the academy.
Leonardo Spinazzola
Leonardo Spinazzola took plenty of stops on the way to becoming a first-team starter at Roma.
The 28-year-old defender went on loan at Empoli, Lanciano, Siena, Atalanta, Vicenza, Perugia and Atalanta again all while he was a Juventus player from 2012-19.
Spinazzola has finally found some consistency at Roma over the past two seasons, but he could be on the move again this summer.
According to AS' Tomas Ronceno, Spinazzola has caught the attention of new Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.
Spinazzola raised his profile by making the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League Team of the Season, and he has been a part of the Italy squad that has a remarkable defensive record.
The clean sheets against Turkey, Switzerland and Wales extended Italy's shutout streak to 11 games.
Kieffer Moore
Kieffer Moore has developed into more of a scoring threat in the Wales setup since joining Cardiff City prior to the start of the 2020-21 season.
Moore's tally in the Group A opener against Switzerland was his fourth goal for Wales since September.
Moore could jump on the radar of English Premier League teams because of his scoring prowess for club and country.
The 28-year-old has scored consistently in the past three seasons across the lower divisions. He netted 17 tallies in League One with Barnsley in the 2018-19 season, scored 10 times for Wigan Athletic in the Championship two seasons ago and bagged 20 during Cardiff City's chase for promotion this past season.
The natural progression for Moore would be to sign with a mid- to low-level EPL side, and if he scores once or twice more at the Euros, he could grab more attention from the top flight.
Roman Yaremchuk
Roman Yaremchuk parlayed his solid club form at Gent into a goal in each of Ukraine's first two Group C contests.
The 25-year-old striker found the back of the net in the 3-2 loss to the Netherlands and then helped Ukraine earn three points in a 2-1 victory over North Macedonia.
Yaremchuk came into the tournament off his most successful scoring season at the club level. He scored 17 league goals in Belgium.
In the past two seasons, Yaremchuk has scored on 27 occasions. He added six assists to his 17 tallies in the 2020-21 campaign.
Any player who scores at that rate will receive some attention from the larger leagues in Europe, and if he scores once or twice more at the Euros, he could have plenty of interest.
Alexander Isak
Alexander Isak has been the most impressive attacker who has not yet scored a goal at Euro 2020.
The Sweden forward marveled with his pace and on-the-ball ability in Friday's 1-0 win over Slovakia.
Isak came into the tournament with plenty of buzz after he scored on 17 occasions in 30 La Liga matches for Real Sociedad.
Isak arrived at La Real after he failed to break through at Borussia Dortmund. He spent a year on loan at Willem II in the Netherlands before moving to Spain.
At just 21, Isak could end up as one of the most coveted players in the summer transfer window because of his age and the flashes of brilliance he has shown in a Sweden shirt.
Isak proved he could score in bunches in a major league this season, and he could receive the chance to bag a double-digit total at one of the continent's largest clubs next season.
Denzel Dumfries
Denzel Dumfries' goals against Ukraine and Austria amplified the potential for him to move on from PSV Eindhoven.
The 25-year-old's pair of tallies at Euro 2020 matched his scoring total from last season in the Eredivisie.
The attacking right back has been an integral part of PSV's attack for some time, as he has 13 goals and 15 assists over the past three seasons.
His two-way ability on the wing in Frank De Boer's back-three system has made him an intriguing piece for teams in the big five leagues to add.
Everton has been mentioned in the mix for Dumfries, per the Liverpool Echo, but no decisions should be made at Goodison Park until Ancelotti's replacement is officially confirmed.
If the Oranje go far in the tournament, and Dumfries continues to impress, there is a chance that a handful of other clubs move in on him throughout the summer.
Patrik Schick
Patrik Schick owns the Goal of the Tournament through two rounds of group play for his 50-yard goal against Scotland.
The Bayer Leverkusen man is tied with Cristiano Ronaldo for the Golden Boot lead with three goals. Romelu Lukaku, Ciro Immobile and four others have two tallies.
The 25-year-old moved to Leverkusen from AS Roma last summer after spending the 2019-20 season on loan at RB Leipizig, but there is always a chance a bigger club comes in to propose another transfer.
Schick could be lured to another club in UEFA Champions League in the near future. Leverkusen finished sixth in the Bundesliga and will play in the UEFA Europa League.
Schick has 19 goals in the past two seasons in the Bundesliga, and he netted three tallies in Europa League play for his current club.
He could remain as the main striker at Leverkusen and look to boost them back into UCL contention, or if he bags more goals at Euro 2020, he may have the chance to play UCL football in a few months' time.
Robin Gosens
Robin Gosens has run rampant through opposing defenders for quite some time at Atalanta.
In Germany's win over Portugal, Gosens displayed that same ability on the international level with a goal and an assist in a 4-2 victory.
The 26-year-old only recently broke into the Germany squad. He has nine caps spread across the past two years. Gosens' exposure on the international stage has likely led to increased interest from larger clubs.
La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t CalcioMercato) reported Atalanta would not consider a bid under $41 million for Gosens. Leicester City and Juventus are among the clubs said to be looking at the German.
Gosens is coming off a 10-goal, six-assist season in Serie A, and even though Atalanta will be back in the UEFA Champions League next campaign, he could be off to a higher-profile club because of his exploits on the wing.
