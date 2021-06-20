Quick Takes: Samoa Joe's NXT Return, WWE Hell in a Cell, AEW's Brian Cage, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Exactly two months removed from receiving his release from WWE, Samoa Joe returned to NXT on Tuesday's episode, drastically changing the landscape of the black-and-gold brand in the process.

Despite delivering a quality TakeOver event June 13, NXT still felt like it was lacking a certain spark. The Samoan Submission Machine's shocking comeback gives the show more of a must-see feel and gets its summer season off to an exciting start.

The moment was made special by the live crowd's raucous reaction, something that will be missing from Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. With WWE hitting the road again in July, the company should look to close out the ThunderDome era with an above-average event.

All Elite Wrestling's been in a similar boat in not having hosted an overly newsworthy show in recent weeks, though Brian Cage seemingly parting ways with Team Taz has been an interesting development. Although his face turn has been slowly built over time, it may prove to be the wrong call for everyone involved in in the long run.

This installment of Quick Takes will discuss why it's too soon for Cage to be leaving Team Taz, Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio being shifted from Hell in a Cell to SmackDown, Eva Marie's Raw return being exactly what it needed to be and more.