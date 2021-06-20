WWE Hell in Cell 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE Hell in Cell 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJune 20, 2021
Hell engulfed the squared circle Sunday night as WWE presented Hell in a Cell, a pay-per-view headlined by the latest and, hopefully, final showdown between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.
Did the WWE champion successfully defend his title or was The Scottish Warrior able to earn title No. 3?
What else went down on a card peppered with title clashes and grudge matches? Find out the answers to those questions and more with this recap of the June 20 spectacular.
Match Card
- WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (Hell in a Cell)
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (Hell in a Cell)
- Raw Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
- Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler
Kickoff Show: Natalya vs. Mandy Rose
Women’s tag team champion Natalya kicked off Sunday’s festivities, squaring off with Mandy Rose in a preview of her impending title defense with Tamina against Rose and Dana Brooke.
Early grappling gave way to Rose earning the upper-hand, grounding the more established in-ring competitor and working her over with body scissors, then a guillotine. Natalya fought back into the match, rocked Rose with a discus lariat, but could not put Rose away.
Reversals, counters, and near-falls dominated the closing moments of the match until the Queen of Harts trapped her opponent in a Sharpshooter, forcing the submission and earning the hard-fought victory.
Result
Natalya defeated Rose
Grade
C+
Analysis
Much was made of Rose’s attempts to prove herself as a wrestler through her improvements, and for good reason. The former fitness model was damn good here, showing definite improvement as she worked with one of the best in-ring performers in the women’s division.
Nattie was excellent, selling her opponent’s offense admirably and going a long way in showcasing Rose’s evolution as an in-ring performer.
The argument can be made that Rose should have gone over to help her and Dana Brooke continue to build momentum ahead of their title opportunity, but there is a counterargument to be made that Natalya is definitely the more experienced worker and should be able to beat Rose, regardless of how good she may be at this point.
A solid match with strong performances from both women, it was a quality way to kick off the show, even if most are unlikely to remember it by the time the cage lowers to signal the beginning of the main card.