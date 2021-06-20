WWE Hell in Cell 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

Women’s tag team champion Natalya kicked off Sunday’s festivities, squaring off with Mandy Rose in a preview of her impending title defense with Tamina against Rose and Dana Brooke.

Early grappling gave way to Rose earning the upper-hand, grounding the more established in-ring competitor and working her over with body scissors, then a guillotine. Natalya fought back into the match, rocked Rose with a discus lariat, but could not put Rose away.

Reversals, counters, and near-falls dominated the closing moments of the match until the Queen of Harts trapped her opponent in a Sharpshooter, forcing the submission and earning the hard-fought victory.

Result

Natalya defeated Rose

Grade

C+

Analysis

Much was made of Rose’s attempts to prove herself as a wrestler through her improvements, and for good reason. The former fitness model was damn good here, showing definite improvement as she worked with one of the best in-ring performers in the women’s division.

Nattie was excellent, selling her opponent’s offense admirably and going a long way in showcasing Rose’s evolution as an in-ring performer.

The argument can be made that Rose should have gone over to help her and Dana Brooke continue to build momentum ahead of their title opportunity, but there is a counterargument to be made that Natalya is definitely the more experienced worker and should be able to beat Rose, regardless of how good she may be at this point.

A solid match with strong performances from both women, it was a quality way to kick off the show, even if most are unlikely to remember it by the time the cage lowers to signal the beginning of the main card.