Reigns Destroys Mysterio, King Nakamura, Otis and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

WWE surprised its fans by moving what appeared to be the main event of Hell in a Cell to Friday's SmackDown.

Roman Reigns was all set to battle Rey Mysterio inside Hell in a Cell, but the elder Mysterio said he couldn't wait any longer and demanded to face The Tribal Chief on Friday.

Another title of sorts was on the line this week, but it wasn't a championship. It was the title of "king," as Baron Corbin fought Shinsuke Nakamura with his prized King of the Ring crown on the line.

We also saw Sami Zayn have an impact on the outcome of Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez vs. Big E and Kevin Owens, and Otis proved he was a changed man in his encounter with Angelo Dawkins.

Let's take a look at the biggest moments from the go-home show before Hell in a Cell on Sunday.