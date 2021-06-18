Roman Reigns and the Best Heel WWE Championship Reigns Since 2000

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The rise of Roman Reigns as the universal champion on SmackDown has renewed interest in heel titleholders and their effectiveness as the centerpiece of WWE's booking plans.

The Tribal Chief is the latest Superstar to find considerable success at the top of the card, becoming the best thing about the industry while doing so, but he is far from the only performer to capture the attention of the audience in that role.

Over the last two decades, a handful of Hall of Fame-worthy Superstars have gone on to accomplish great things as villains.

Who are they and where do they rank on a countdown of the best heels to reign over WWE in the last 20 years?