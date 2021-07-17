Mets' Jacob deGrom Day-to-Day After Suffering Forearm Injury

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is going to miss time because of a forearm injury.

Mets manager Luis Rojas announced his ace will be listed as day-to-day and won't make his scheduled start Monday after experiencing tightness in his forearm during a throwing session Friday.

DeGrom is off to a historic start in 2021. The three-time All-Star leads Major League Baseball with a 1.08 ERA and 0.55 WHIP through his first 15 starts. He did skip the Midsummer Classic in order to rest and prepare for the second half.

Saturday's news about deGrom came on the same day the Mets had to put Francisco Lindor on the injured list with a Grade 2 oblique strain.

Injuries have interrupted deGrom's season at various points, though, and he spent two weeks on the injured list in May with discomfort in his right side.

During a June 16 start against the Chicago Cubs, deGrom was removed after three perfect innings because of right shoulder soreness.

"I don't even know what to say," he told reporters after the game. "I'm pretty aggravated with it."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Given how dominant deGrom is, no one on the Mets roster can fill his shoes. They do have good depth in the rotation, led by Marcus Stroman and Taijuan Walker, and they can continue to get by until their ace is able to return.