Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Hell in a Cell 2021

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

Q: How has WWE done when it comes to portraying Ripley as the champion?

Unfortunately, Rhea Ripley is nowhere near the dominant champion she should have been.

WWE killed her momentum when she originally lost to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 and spent over a year failing to rehab her credibility. She did nothing of value, was rushed into a title match at the eleventh hour this year to win the title from Asuka, and she still can't fully shake The Queen.

Now, she's even struggling with Nikki Cross. What happened to the woman who led her teams to victory at WarGames and Survivor Series and took out Shayna Baszler? That version of Ripley needs to come back with a definitive, decisive win over Flair and then some.

Q: What is your opinion of events based around a specific stipulation? Do you like them or do you feel they devalue the stipulation?

In theory, they should be great as it gives fans a guaranteed selling point to look forward to.

Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, Money in the Bank and Survivor Series work extremely well because they don't require personal feuds. Popping up at the same point every year is no hindrance. But Hell in a Cell and TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs fall short because they depend entirely on the individual storyline justifying that gimmick.

Rarely does a feud feel worthy of Hell in a Cell these days, and TLC only tends to show up because someone randomly grabs those weapons to justify calling it a TLC match. It definitely devalues the matches, and WWE should reserve them for when the storyline calls for it.