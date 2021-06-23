WWE Superstars Who Should Win This Year's Money in the Bank Matches

10 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Big E isn't the obvious pick to become the next Mr. Money in the Bank, but he may be the most functional option.

Assuming Brock Lesnar is not WWE's planned opponent for Lashley at SummerSlam, there are no reasonable challengers who would feel like a big enough deal to fight The All Mighty. Everyone on Raw has either already feuded with him or wouldn't stand a chance to take the title, so nobody would buy into their story.

However, since Lashley is currently feuding with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Big E can be worked in as the powerhouse of The New Day fighting on behalf of his friends.

This is easy booking. Lashley beats Kingston earlier in the night and Big E wins the briefcase. The following night on Raw, when the champion is celebrating his victory, The Powerhouse of Positivity can interrupt the party and call his shot for SummerSlam.

While this option does throw the briefcase away early, it could be the way Big E shifts to the other roster and catapults himself into a title shot without manufacturing another No. 1 contender's match and having him against Reigns.

Fans would buy into the possibility Big E winning and pop massively for him to become champion.

