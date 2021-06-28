Advice for WWE Creative: Examining Past Failures with Money in the Bank

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

At its best, Money in the Bank is arguably the second- or third-most important match of the year behind Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber heading into WrestleMania.

At its worst, it's a silly briefcase prop someone carries around for a while before fans are let down by the sheer waste of its potential.

There have been great uses of the briefcase, like when CM Punk turned heel on Jeff Hardy or when Kane cashed in on the same night to win his second world title.

However, recently, WWE's had some major disappointments.

For example, last year's matches were horrendous, and the outcomes weren't great.

Asuka was gifted the Raw Women's Championship by a pregnant Becky Lynch and then spent the next year being treated like an afterthought. Despite holding the title, she was consistently pushed aside in favor of putting more focus on other feuds like Nia Jax putting Lana through a table or bringing over The Golden Role Models from SmackDown to steal the spotlight.

Otis was a disaster as the men's briefcase holder. He won it as a joke, did nothing with it for 193 days as he faded into obscurity and eventually lost it to The Miz. The A-Lister was successful in winning the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre but lost it two weeks later to Bobby Lashley, so it all felt cheap.

Even someone as big and imposing as Braun Strowman was a failure with the briefcase in hand. The Monster Among Men was ambushed by Brock Lesnar, and a Hell in a Cell match wound up ending in a no-contest. He didn't even get revenge on The Beast Incarnate for interfering, so it was all pointless.

WWE is in dire need of rehabbing the Money in the Bank concept by restoring it to its roots and reestablishing how dangerous a Superstar is once they obtain that contract.