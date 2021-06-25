How WWE Can Get Live Crowds Excited Upon Return to Arenas

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE will return to live touring July 16, with fans in attendance on a regular basis for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced the company to stage shows in empty arenas in March 2020.

Even with the booking flaws and the weather delay, there's no denying having a live crowd made a huge difference at WrestleMania 37 in April. To say it will be nice to hear legitimate fan chants instead of the piped-in ThunderDome noise is a huge understatement.

However, WWE has to make every effort to ensure the fans remain enthused for Raw, SmackDown and the pay-per-views.

Let's break down some ways the company can keep the returning WWE Universe happy.