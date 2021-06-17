Reacting to B/R Wrestling Community Takes on Eva Marie, Kenny Omega and More

1 of 7

"Eva's return and the so-called match was horrible." (@Heat4LIFE)

"Eva Marie as a heel is smart, to be honest since everyone hates her anyway." (@kingking94)

Eva Marie's return was exactly what I expected it to be, and by that I mean she didn't wrestle and immediately started playing the heel.

Her video packages made it look like WWE might try to push her as a babyface, but it became clear that wasn't the plan when she had Piper Niven take her spot against Naomi.

While it sucks to see Naomi being used like this, she's one of the few women on Raw who isn't in a feud right now and there weren't a lot of options other than using a jobber from the Performance Center.

Honestly, this was the best possible scenario. Marie using her immense heat from the fans as a manager to help get Niven over is 100 times better than the alternative.

For those who do not keep up with NXT UK, Niven is a talented performer who will add some variety to the Raw roster. She was a good choice for this role because she can physically dominate almost anyone who gets in Eva's face.

As much as I would rather have back Zelina Vega or Ruby Riott, we have to work with what we have. Marie is back and the best we can do is hope WWE finds the best way to use her.

Also, why would WWE act like Niven is some mystery character when she has been with the company for some time in the UK? If WWE treats its other brands like nobody watches, it gives the impression that they aren't worth watching.