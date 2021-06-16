Browns' Free-Agent Signings Who WIll Make Biggest Impact Next Season

Browns' Free-Agent Signings Who WIll Make Biggest Impact Next SeasonJune 16, 2021
The Cleveland Browns raided the Los Angeles Rams secondary to improve their defense in free agency.
Cleveland brought in John Johnson III at safety and Troy Hill at nickelback to strengthen the unit headlined by Denzel Ward in 2020.
The Browns now have a strong mix of veteran players, young stars and draft picks that should make them one of the toughest secondary units to play against in 2021.
Kevin Stefanski's team also attacked the second line of defense with the additions of Anthony Walker and Takk McKinley.
The acquisitions made across the defense should support Myles Garrett and give the Browns more of a punch on defense to match the star-studded offense they improved during the 2020 offseason window.
John Johnson III
Johnson has been one of the best tacklers out of secondary over the last few years.
The former Rams safety produced over 100 tackles in his last two 16-game campaigns in 2018 and 2020.
Johnson's 105 tackles from a year ago would have led the Browns defense by 14. Linebacker B.J. Goodson had 91 tackles and the second-best player, Malcolm Smith, recorded 72.
Johnson should give the Browns more bite in the middle of the field, and his presence will likely lead to fewer big gains by the opposing running backs.
In his four years with the Rams, Johnson did not typically rush the passer. He had eight tackles for loss and zero sacks in that span.
Johnson can provide support in the second layer of defense if the Browns want to be aggressive in rushing the passer.
Pairing Johnson with second-year man Grant Delpit, who missed 2020 with an injury, and rookie Richard LeCounte should help both players develop their games better as the season progresses.
If Johnson continues to be a consistent tackler and upgrades Cleveland's secondary, he could go down as one of the best defensive free-agent signings in the league.
Troy Hill
Hill thrived in his first year as a 16-game starter with the Rams in 2020.
The defensive back recorded career highs of 77 tackles, 10 passes defended and three interceptions.
If opposing quarterbacks want to throw away from Ward, the Browns now have more support on the other side of the field.
Hill should be more of a roaming corner at the nickel spot, but he could end up as a starter opposite Ward if rookie Greg Newsome is not ready to start for Week 1.
Even with Ward patrolling the secondary in 2020, the Browns gave up six 300-yard passing performances and allowed eight of their opponents to have 270 yards through the air.
The Browns are going to need a sturdy secondary right away in 2021, with Kansas City and Houston first up on the schedule.
The first six weeks will be tough on the Browns defensive backs since they will face Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray and maybe Justin Fields in that span.
If the improved secondary depth limits those quarterbacks, the Browns could start out with an impressive record before digging into AFC North play.
Anthony Walker
The addition of Anthony Walker should give the Browns one of the more underrated linebacker groups in the AFC.
Most of the defensive focus will be on Garrett, Ward or the new additions in the secondary, but the unit patrolling the second layer of defense will be crucial to the team's success.
Walker turned in back-to-back 100-tackle seasons with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 and 2019, and he earned 92 tackles last season.
His consistency in the middle of defense should bolster the tenacity of Cleveland's defense and allow fewer surges into the secondary from opposing running backs.
Walker is part of a unit that contains Malcolm Smith and Sione Takitaki, who both ranked in the top six on the team in tackles in 2020.
The goal for those three linebackers and rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah should be to top that category and not let the safeties finish off tackles. Last season, the Browns had three defensive backs finish inside the top six in tackles.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.