Browns' Free-Agent Signings Who WIll Make Biggest Impact Next Season

David Dermer/Associated Press

Johnson has been one of the best tacklers out of secondary over the last few years.

The former Rams safety produced over 100 tackles in his last two 16-game campaigns in 2018 and 2020.

Johnson's 105 tackles from a year ago would have led the Browns defense by 14. Linebacker B.J. Goodson had 91 tackles and the second-best player, Malcolm Smith, recorded 72.

Johnson should give the Browns more bite in the middle of the field, and his presence will likely lead to fewer big gains by the opposing running backs.

In his four years with the Rams, Johnson did not typically rush the passer. He had eight tackles for loss and zero sacks in that span.

Johnson can provide support in the second layer of defense if the Browns want to be aggressive in rushing the passer.

Pairing Johnson with second-year man Grant Delpit, who missed 2020 with an injury, and rookie Richard LeCounte should help both players develop their games better as the season progresses.

If Johnson continues to be a consistent tackler and upgrades Cleveland's secondary, he could go down as one of the best defensive free-agent signings in the league.