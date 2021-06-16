Raiders' Free-Agent Signings Who WIll Make Biggest Impact Next Season

0 of 3

John Locher/Associated Press

In an offseason where the NFL was short on cap space, the Las Vegas Raiders were in a decent position relative to many in the league when it came to free agency.

While some teams had to gut their rosters to make ends meet, general manager Mike Mayock and Co. were able to find ways to get better through free agency.

Sure, some key players are departing: Rodney Hudson will be missed at center while Nelson Agholor would have been a nice piece to keep around, but the team brought in more than one talent who should help in an area of need next offseason.

Draft picks like Alex Leatherwood and Trevon Moehrig will be asked to play roles early in their careers, but the Raiders will also be relying on the following free agents to make big contributions. Each should be ready to hold up their end of the bargain.