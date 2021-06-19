Every NBA Team's Worst Contract

1 of 24

Detroit Pistons

Jerami Grant is the only borderline option here, but even his contract ($20 million in 2021-22 and just shy of $21 million in 2022-23) is probably right around market value.

The only other player on the roster set to make eight figures next season is Cory Joseph, but only $2.4 million of his 2021-22 salary is guaranteed.

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, have four players (Malcolm Brogdon, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and Caris LeVert) right around that Grant-level salary. It'd be hard to argue any of them are overpaid. In fact, they might all be a bit below market value.

That's almost certainly true of T.J. Warren, who's set to make just $12.9 million next season.

Indiana has plenty of quality players on affordable and movable deals.

Memphis Grizzlies

Cap sheets don't get much cleaner than that of the up-and-coming Memphis Grizzlies. They have nine or 10 quality rotation-level players and a couple of potential stars, but their highest-paid player is Jonas Valanciunas (who's making a way-below-market $14 million in a contract year in 2021-22).

The only possible candidate for inclusion here is Justise Winslow, who has been borderline disastrous since he arrived in Memphis, but the Grizzlies hold a team option on his $13 million for next season.

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler's mileage may be a bit of a concern, but $36 million for someone who looked like a top 5-10 player last season is just fine. It'd also be tough to argue that the Bam Adebayo extension that's about to kick in is a problem.

Other than those two, Miami can pretty much wipe the slate clean this summer. Goran Dragic and Andre Iguodala are both on team options for 2021-22, and there's less than a combined $10 million guaranteed to the rest of the roster.

Portland Trail Blazers

One might argue that the Portland Trail Blazers belong on the "Close Calls" slide you're about to scroll to, with CJ McCollum set to make $30-plus million in each of the next three seasons. As good as Damian Lillard is, $54.3 million in 2024-25 (when he'll be 34) may be cause for slight concern too.

But Lillard is one of those 10-15 guys who can truly change a franchise. And McCollum has been an integral part of consistent regular-season success. Every other deal on the books is more than manageable.

San Antonio Spurs

After so many years of total dominance, it's a strange sight to see the Spurs' roster devoid of star power.

Dejounte Murray and Derrick White are both good, but perhaps not great, and they're about to be paid as such. Each will earn around $15 million next season, and no other Spur is on the books for more than $10 million per year.