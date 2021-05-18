X

    Bulls Rumors: Al-Farouq Aminu Plans to Exercise $10.2M Contract Option for 2021-22

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 18, 2021
    AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

    Chicago Bulls forward Al-Farouq Aminu is reportedly planning to exercise his $10.2 million player option for the 2021-22 NBA season as part of his three-year, $29.2 million contract.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news Tuesday.

    Aminu joined Chicago in March as part of the blockbuster trade headlined by the Bulls' acquisition of two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic.

    The 30-year-old Wake Forest product wasn't in the rotation down the stretch. He averaged 1.5 points and 3.2 rebounds across six appearances, and he didn't appear in the last seven games.

    It's unlikely he would attract offers of $10.2 million or more on the free-agent market, which may have made his reported option decision straightforward.

    Aminu's involvement has declined since he averaged 9.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 threes across 81 games with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2018-19.

    The Bulls figure to undergo some roster reconstruction during the offseason after posting a 31-41 record, which left them two games short of the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

    Vucevic and Zach LaVine are the cornerstones, but it wouldn't be a surprise if other players were moved to improve that duo's supporting cast. Aminu could be part of that process with his expiring contract being used to help even out the financial aspects of a trade.

    If he stays with Chicago, he'll probably fill a similar fringe rotation role during the final year of the deal.

