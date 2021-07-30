Sharife Cooper's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Hawks Roster

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks selected Auburn star Sharife Cooper with the No. 48 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Sharife Cooper

Position: PG

Height: 6'1"

Pro Comparison: Ish Smith/Rajon Rondo



Scouting Report: Cooper is the draft's best playmaker with speed, handles, shiftiness, passing skills and vision that suggest the assists will carry over. He needs to improve his shot, but Cooper will start create scoring opportunities by getting to the rim and drawing fouls.

Hawks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Danilo Gallinari, PF: $20.5M (2023)

Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG: $18M (2024)

Clint Capela, C: $18M (2023)

De'Andre Hunter, SF: $7.4M (2023)

Trae Young, PG: $6.6M (2022)

Onyeka Okongwu, PF: $6.0M (2024)

Kris Dunn, PG: $5M (Picked up player option)

Cam Reddish, SF: $4.5M (2023)

Kevin Huerter, SG: $3.0M (2022)

Jalen Johnson, PF: $2.2M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

Bruno Fernando, PF: $1.6M (2022)

Sharife Cooper, PG (No. 48 overall pick)

Free Agents

Tony Snell, SG: UFA

Lou Williams, SG: UFA

John Collins, PF: RFA

Solomon Hill, SF: UFA

Brandon Goodwin, PG: RFA

Skylar Mays, SG: RFA

Nathan Knight, PF: RFA

The 20-year-old's only season with the Tigers was interrupted first by an NCAA investigation into his eligibility and then an ankle injury. As a result, he made just 12 appearances for the team before deciding to move on to the next level.

However, the 6'1" guard made his time at Auburn count. He averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds. He wasn't a great shooter, though, hitting 39.1 percent of his total attempts and 22.8 percent of his three-pointers.

Those numbers can be easy to dismiss somewhat given the hurdles Cooper had to face throughout the year. He didn't have much time to find a grove on the court.

Especially if his efficiency improves, Cooper can make a noticeable impact for Atlanta on the offensive end of the floor.

The Hawks, who made the Eastern Conference Finals last year, also added Duke's Jalen Johnson at No. 20 overall.