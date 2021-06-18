The 10 Best Potential Opponents for Aleister Black Outside of WWE

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has a massive roster of talent, so it is rarely surprising when a star is released. However, the sudden end of Aleister Black's run in the company was still a shock.

From his time in NXT to multiple start-stop pushes on Raw and SmackDown, few have shown more potential without real follow-through as the Dutchman. Releasing a natural talent at his level is dangerous, given what other promotions can do with him.

He will now go by the name of Tommy End, his old moniker before joining WWE, and it seems likely he will quickly look to make a massive impact on the business outside of Vince McMahon's empire.

In his first interview since his release from WWE on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, the 36-year-old said he has a list of wrestlers he is interested in facing.

End made it particularly clear that he was interested in two major promotions: All Elite Wrestling and Impact given the talent in both companies. He mentioned stars like Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Sami Callihan and more.

He also made clear that he would enjoy heading back to Japan, and he has the drive to fight just about anyone.

The following are the most exciting opponents around the world who can help him show his skills. Our list will not include anyone he has already wrestled recently such as Andrade El Idolo, even though that would be an exciting rematch.