The 1 Free Agent Every NBA Team Can't Afford to Lose

Hector Amezcua/Associated Press

Credit the Hawks for safeguarding themselves against a possible John Collins defection this summer. They have fortified the frontcourt through trades (Clint Capela), the draft (Onyeka Okongwu) and free agency (Danilo Gallinari). They also seemingly have the scoring depth to still support Trae Young even without Collins, thanks to Capela, Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter.

But assuming Atlanta is comfortable with its future financial picture—Trae Young and Kevin Huerter are both extension-eligible this offseason—then it should aim to keep the talented young power forward as part of this core, too. Collins wasn't quite as productive this year as he has been in the past, but he still found his way to 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 triples per night.

As a 23-year-old, his best basketball should be in front of him. Considering the Hawks control this situation with their ability to match any offer he receives, they should be ready to foot the bill on anything within reason (less than the max, but perhaps in the neighborhood of $100 million over four years).

Collins' ability to space the floor (40.0 percent from deep over this season and last) means he can coexist with Capela and opens all kinds of pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop possibilities with Young. It's hard to see the Hawks letting Collins walk and adding a more talented player this summer, so they should pay him. And if they don't like what they're getting out of the investment going forward, they can always shop him around.