    Woj: Nets Preparing for Kyrie Irving, James Harden to Be Out vs. Bucks in Game 5

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2021
    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, June 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving could miss time after suffering an ankle injury in Game 4 of his team's second-round matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski provided an update Monday on KJZ:

    "I don't think there's a great expectation that he can turn this around and be ready for Game 5," Wojnarowski reported.

    He noted James Harden has made "progress" in his recovery from a hamstring injury, but he could also miss the game Tuesday.

    These injuries are a concern for a Brooklyn team that is in championship-or-bust mode. When one or both of the guards is out, it puts pressure on Kevin Durant to carry the team.

    Irving is one of the best offensive playmakers in the league as a seven-time All-Star who can break down opponents off the dribble, hit from the outside and facilitate when defenders collapse on him. He averaged 26.9 points, 6.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in 2020-21 for a Nets squad that finished with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

    Harden has been just as good in his first season with the team, averaging 24.6 points and 10.9 assists per game.

    If these players are sidelined, look for Brooklyn to turn toward Mike James and Landry Shamet for more playing time while Durant tries to carry the offense.

