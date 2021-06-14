The Ideal Free Agent for Every Eliminated NBA Playoff Team

0 of 13

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Though the NBA postseason marches on, thirteen clubs have already been sent home through the play-in and first round. Clearly, all of them need some roster work in order to better compete for a championship in the future, or else they'd still be competing.

Some of these teams need to make larger changes than others, but all of them can work towards addressing their flaws in free agency. As ever, role players make just as much of a difference in free agency as the stars. Just look at Jae Crowder draining threes in Phoenix or Danilo Gallinari shining in Atlanta.

So, for fans of these teams who are already looking towards the 2021-22 season, let's get a jump-start on offseason previews by spotlighting one impending free agent who'd be an ideal fit with each roster. Who knows, perhaps this one simple addition could be the difference between stagnation and winning a series.





