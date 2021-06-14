4 Fights You Want to See After UFC 263

0 of 4

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

UFC 263 went down in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday night and, oh boy, it was a fun one.

After a rousing undercard, the main card kicked off with a pair of impressive wins from Paul Craig and Belal Muhammad, who defeated Jamahal Hill and Demian Maia respectively. Things then rolled on with a huge win from Leon Edwards, who picked up a decisive decision win over Nate Diaz. The card then concluded with a pair of title fights—both of which were a real treat for fans.

First up, Brandon Moreno captured the flyweight strap with a career-best win over Deiveson Figueiredo. Next, Israel Adesanya reaffirmed himself as the king of the middleweights with a clear-cut decision triumph over a game challenger in Marvin Vettori.

It was the kind of card that fans will be talking about for weeks to come. One of the recurring topics of conversation, as always, will be what's next for the event's big stars.

We've already shared our thoughts on that, and here are a few of the best fights suggested by B/R readers.