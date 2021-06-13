What's Next for Nate Diaz After Loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263?

2 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

This might strike some fans as an unlikely option, given that Diaz has been losing fights at welterweight and Poirier is the No. 1 contender in the lightweight division, but hear us out.

They have a score to settle. They were briefly scheduled to fight at UFC 230 in 2018 but never made it to the cage together after Poirier suffered an injury. Since, Poirier has repeatedly expressed interest in fighting Diaz, despite the fact that the matchup makes little sense from a rankings perspective.

"Before I'm done fighting, I'll go up to 170," Poirier said on the Joe Rogan Experience in February (h/t Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting). "Yeah, I'll go up to 170 to fight Nate."

Poirier continued:

"Me and him were supposed to fight at Madison Square Garden. I kind of was the fall guy. He gets to point and say I pulled out of the fight, and I did. I went to get stem cells done on my hip.

"But I was going to fight. I was going to go through a camp and fight him if they wouldn't have started offering me other replacement opponents. Nate was playing games with the UFC; UFC started offering me opponents, and I said, 'Look, guys, if this is happening, I'm just going to have my hip taken care of.' He's a guy I've always wanted to fight."

Sure, it doesn't make a ton of rankings sense, but not every fight has to. If Poirier is willing to give Diaz this opportunity—particularly if the former loses to McGregor at UFC 264 this July—why not book it? Excitement is all but guaranteed, and the pre-fight buildup would be plenty entertaining.