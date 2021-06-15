MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 11 WeeksJune 15, 2021
MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 11 Weeks
Was there a shakeup at the top of our weekly MLB power rankings?
The Tampa Bay Rays were looking to maintain their hold on the No. 1 spot for the third week in a row, but the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers were charging hard, and the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics also rose inside the top 10.
As you dig in to this latest update, remember it is all about performance rather than potential and future outlook.
If a team is winning, it's going to climb the rankings. If a team is losing, a slide is inevitable. The beauty of this exercise is that it's a fluid process and things will continue to change.
Off we go.
Statistics and analysis reflect action through Sunday's games. Records include Monday's results.
Nos. 30-26
30. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-47)
Previous Rank: 30
The D-backs ran their road losing streak to 19 games with a pair of losses in Oakland last week, and they are 6-34 with a minus-90 run differential since the beginning of May. I'm still not entirely sure how they went from a 14-12 team at the end of April to the worst team in baseball by a staggering margin.
29. Colorado Rockies (26-41)
Previous Rank: 28
Speaking of awful on the road, the Rockies are 5-27 away from Coors Field after a 1-5 road trip to Miami and Cincinnati last week. Shortstop Trevor Story returned to the lineup Thursday after missing 11 games with right elbow inflammation, but he went just 1-for-14 with seven strikeouts in his first four games back.
28. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-42)
Previous Rank: 27
The Pirates have an MLB-worst minus-90 run differential after suffering consecutive series sweeps to the Dodgers and Brewers. Pitchers JT Brubaker (11 GS, 3.90 ERA), Tyler Anderson (12 GS, 4.52 ERA) and Richard Rodriguez (24 G, 7/9 SV, 1.78 ERA) could all be on the move before the trade deadline next month, but at least Ke'Bryan Hayes has returned from the injured list with a nine-game hitting streak.
27. Texas Rangers (25-41)
Previous Rank: 29
The Rangers were 18-18 on May 9. Since then, they've gone 7-23 with a minus-52 run differential. There is exciting young talent on the roster, including American League Rookie of the Year front-runner Adolis Garcia, breakout shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and left-hander Kolby Allard, but the team is clearly in the early stages of rebuilding.
26. Minnesota Twins (26-40)
Previous Rank: 25
How aggressively will the Twins throw in the towel at the trade deadline? With series losses to the Yankees and Astros last week, they are 15 games back in the AL Central, and there are nine teams ahead of them in the wild-card standings.
Nos. 25-21
25. Baltimore Orioles (22-43)
Previous Rank: 24
Cedric Mullins and Trey Mancini have received plenty of attention for their strong performances, but few are talking about shortstop Freddy Galvis, who has a 110 OPS+ with nine home runs after signing a one-year, $1.5 million deal during the offseason. He could be a useful trade chip next month for a team that fell to 20 games under .500 when it got swept by the Rays over the weekend.
24. Washington Nationals (28-35)
Previous Rank: 26
A 3-3 week against the Rays and Giants has to be considered a small victory for this team. In the wide-open National League East, the Nationals are still just one hot streak from climbing back into contention, but they have had a winning streak longer than two games just twice this year.
23. Seattle Mariners (33-35)
Previous Rank: 19
The Mariners welcomed second baseman Dylan Moore and reliever Kendall Graveman back from the injured list over the weekend, and they also acquired first baseman Jake Bauers in a trade with Cleveland. The out-of-options former top prospect is 4-for-15 with two RBI in his first four games, and he'll get a shot at regular playing time with Evan White sidelined. The M's lost a pair of series at Detroit and Cleveland last week.
22. Detroit Tigers (27-39)
Previous Rank: 22
The Tigers took two of three from the Mariners before getting swept by the White Sox last week, but the starting rotation continues to be a bright spot. Rookies Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal turned in quality starts, and Matthew Boyd continued to boost his trade value with six innings of six-hit, one-run ball Tuesday.
21. Kansas City Royals (30-35)
Previous Rank: 16
A 1-6 week against the Angels and Athletics sent the Royals tumbling down the rankings once again. After rattling off a five-game winning streak into June, they had dropped eight of nine entering play Monday, and it will likely be a season-long battle to climb above the .500 mark and stay there.
Nos. 20-16
20. Atlanta Braves (30-33)
Previous Rank: 18
After scoring a series win over the Dodgers two weeks ago, the Braves disappointed once again by dropping two of three at each of the Phillies and Marlins. If not for the mediocre NL East, we would be talking a lot more about how disappointing this team has been a year after coming one game short of reaching the World Series. Instead, it's just five games back in the division and very much alive.
19. St. Louis Cardinals (33-33)
Previous Rank: 14
Woof. The Cardinals dropped below .500 for the first time since April 23 when the rival Cubs finished off a sweep at Wrigley Field with a 2-0 shutout on Sunday Night Baseball. That loss dropped the Redbirds to 2-11 in their last 13, and after peaking at No. 3 in these rankings five weeks ago, they have been trending steadily downward.
18. Miami Marlins (29-37)
Previous Rank: 23
The Marlins are better than their record might lead you to believe, and they showed it last week with series wins over the Rockies and Braves. They have a plus-six run differential, the pitching staff ranks seventh with a 3.55 ERA, and Starling Marte is hitting .389/.468/.648 with eight extra-base hits in 15 games since returning from a 35-game stint on the injured list.
17. New York Yankees (33-32)
Previous Rank: 15
The Yankees won their first two games last week before suffering consecutive walk-off losses followed by a 7-0 shutout loss Sunday. News that Luis Severino suffered a right groin injury also dealt a blow to the hopes that he could ride in and save the starting rotation at midseason. A tough week lies ahead with three-game series against the Blue Jays and Athletics.
16. Philadelphia Phillies (32-32)
Previous Rank: 20
Here come the Phillies. With three straight walk-off wins during a 4-1 week, they have finally seized some momentum. The three-headed monster of Zack Wheeler (13 G, 2.29 ERA), Aaron Nola (14 GS, 3.69 ERA) and Zach Eflin (12 GS, 3.89 ERA) continues to lead the way, though the bullpen remains an issue. Young third baseman Alec Bohm is quietly hitting .355 this month and working on a five-game hitting streak as he looks to shake off a rocky start.
Nos. 15-11
15. Los Angeles Angels (33-33)
Previous Rank: 21
The Angels are coming off their best week of the season, with sweeps of the Royals and D-backs pushing them above .500 for the first time since May 1. Quality starts by Griffin Canning (6.2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER), Andrew Heaney (6.2 IP, 6 H, 1 ER) and Patrick Sandoval (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER) were a welcome sign for a rotation that has struggled to find consistency.
14. Cincinnati Reds (33-31)
Previous Rank: 17
The Reds rotation received a needed boost from Vladimir Gutierrez (3 GS, 2.65 ERA) and Tony Santillan (1 GS, 4.2 IP, 1 ER), while the lineup continues to hum with NL MVP candidates Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker leading the way. This team is good enough to win the NL Central if a few things go its way, and it climbed back above .500 with a series sweep of the Rockies over the weekend.
13. Cleveland (35-28)
Previous Rank: 13
With Shane Bieber joining Zach Plesac on the injured list and Triston McKenzie and Logan Allen back in the minors, Cleveland is still searching for answers in the starting rotation. Aaron Civale threw a gem last time out, allowing one hit and one walk in eight scoreless innings, but he can't do it alone. Amed Rosario went 11-for-22 last week, and he seems to be settling in as the everyday shortstop and No. 2 hitter.
12. Toronto Blue Jays (33-31)
Previous Rank: 12
The Blue Jays held their own against two of the best teams in the American League last week, going 3-3 in six games at the White Sox and Red Sox. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. entered the week leading the AL in batting average (.344), on-base percentage (.450), slugging (.688), OPS+ (210), home runs (21), RBI (55) and total bases (154). Remember when people were calling him a bust?
11. San Diego Padres (38-30)
Previous Rank: 8
After averaging 4.8 runs per game over the first two months of the season, the Padres have plated just 2.8 runs per contest in June, and they have a 4-8 record to show for it. The return of Trent Grisham from the injured list will help, but they can't expect the starting rotation to carry them the entire season. The lineup is too talented to go silent.
Nos. 10-6
10. New York Mets (33-25)
Previous Rank: 10
The Mets have struggled on the road with a 15-19 record away from Citi Field. Luckily, they will play 12 of their next 16 games at home, which means they have a golden opportunity to prove they deserve to be mentioned among baseball's top-tier teams. The pitching staff had held opponents to two or fewer runs in six of eight games entering Monday.
9. Boston Red Sox (40-27)
Previous Rank: 4
The Red Sox had a five-game winning streak snapped last Tuesday, and they went on to drop two of three to each of the Astros and Blue Jays at home last week. An 18-4 loss Sunday dropped them to three games back in the AL East, matching their largest deficit of the season. The rotation was to blame for last week's struggles, as the starters allowed 32 earned runs in 24 innings.
8. Houston Astros (37-28)
Previous Rank: 11
The Astros have won four straight series after taking two of three from each of the Red Sox and Twins last week, and they produced their second-highest run total of the season Sunday in a 14-3 victory. Lance McCullers Jr. is expected to return from the injured list Tuesday, and they could ride with a six-man rotation with the incumbents performing well. A big four-game series at home against the White Sox awaits this weekend.
7. Oakland Athletics (41-27)
Previous Rank: 9
After a lull in late May, the Athletics are rolling once again with a 9-2 record and a plus-32 run differential to begin June. They will start a 10-game road trip with a three-game series against the Yankees this weekend, and they've been better on the road than at home with an 18-9 record. Matt Olson is playing his way into AL MVP contention, hitting .289/.374/.610 with 18 home runs and 47 RBI while trimming his strikeout rate from 31.4 to 16.9 percent.
6. Los Angeles Dodgers (40-26)
Previous Rank: 7
The Dodgers took care of business against a pair of cellar dwellers last week, sweeping the Pirates on the road before taking two of three from the Rangers at Dodger Stadium. Losing Max Muncy to a strained right oblique hurt, but they should be able to plug the gap with a platoon of Albert Pujols and Matt Beaty.
Nos. 5-1
5. Chicago Cubs (38-28)
Previous Rank: 6
For all the rumors and speculation about potential trade candidates, it's time to start talking about the Cubs as bona fide contenders. They have 20 wins in their last 27 games, and they've done it with players such as Patrick Wisdom, Eric Sogard and Rafael Ortega. Zach Davies has allowed just three hits in 12.2 scoreless innings in his last two starts.
4. San Francisco Giants (41-25)
Previous Rank: 2
The Giants split a two-game series with the Rangers and a four-game series with the Nationals, and entering play Monday they had gone 18 games without losing two in a row. Anthony DeSclafani threw his second complete game shutout of the year Friday, while Kevin Gausman sports a 1.43 ERA and 0.78 WHIP in 81.2 innings.
3. Milwaukee Brewers (38-28)
Previous Rank: 5
The Brewers improved to 14-2 in their last 16 games with a sweep of the Pirates over the weekend, and they have climbed to the top of the heap among NL teams. Shortstop Willy Adames is hitting .280/.357/.467 for a 125 OPS+ with five doubles and three home runs in 21 games since coming over from the Rays, and he hit cleanup for the first time last week.
2. Chicago White Sox (41-25)
Previous Rank: 3
The White Sox swept the Tigers over the weekend to improve to 8-3 in June, and they have a plus-106 run differential after tacking 21 on that figure last week. Nick Madrigal's torn right hamstring has meant more playing time for Danny Mendick and Leury Garcia, while Adam Engel has returned to help bolster a thin outfield.
1. Tampa Bay Rays (43-24)
Previous Rank: 1
The Rays just keep winning. They have a 23-5 record with a plus-86 run differential since the start of their 11-game winning streak in the middle of May, and they swept the Orioles for the second time this season over the weekend. A three-game series against the White Sox in Chicago will likely determine who holds the No. 1 spot in these rankings next week.
Complete Rankings
Complete Rankings
1. Tampa Bay Rays
2. Chicago White Sox
3. Milwaukee Brewers
4. San Francisco Giants
5. Chicago Cubs
6. Los Angeles Dodgers
7. Oakland Athletics
8. Houston Astros
9. Boston Red Sox
10. New York Mets
11. San Diego Padres
12. Toronto Blue Jays
13. Cleveland
14. Cincinnati Reds
15. Los Angeles Angels
16. Philadelphia Phillies
17. New York Yankees
18. Miami Marlins
19. St. Louis Cardinals
20. Atlanta Braves
21. Kansas City Royals
22. Detroit Tigers
23. Seattle Mariners
24. Washington Nationals
25. Baltimore Orioles
26. Minnesota Twins
27. Texas Rangers
28. Pittsburgh Pirates
29. Colorado Rockies
30. Arizona Diamondbacks
Highlight of the Week: Jake Fraley Brings Back a Walk-Off Home Run
With Kyle Lewis on the injured list and Jarred Kelenic back at Triple-A after struggling to establish himself in the big leagues, Jake Fraley is getting another chance to prove he can be an everyday outfielder.
The 26-year-old hit .298/.365/.545 with 51 extra-base hits and 22 steals in 99 games in Double-A and Triple-A in 2019, but he had hit just .152 with 25 strikeouts in 70 plate appearances in the big leagues entering the season.
Manning left field in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 3-3 game Wednesday, Fraley robbed Isaac Paredes of a two-run home run by fully extending at top speed. He then fired the ball in to double Miguel Cabrera off first base and end the inning.
"We were playing 'no doubles,' so that was huge," Fraley told reporters. "It saves you, especially when you're going back on a ball like that. If you're at normal depth, quite honestly, nine times out of 10, you don't make that play. It's over the fence. So the fact that we were ahead of the game, playing 'no doubles' was huge because I was able to get back to the fences a lot quicker."
After each team scored in the 10th inning, Fraley then delivered the go-ahead RBI single in a five-run 11th to push the M's to victory.
Team of the Week
C Max Stassi, LAA
(10-for-22, 3 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI)
1B Matt Olson, OAK
(8-for-20, 2 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI)
2B Jean Segura, PHI
(10-for-21, 2 2B, 3B, 8 RBI)
3B Justin Turner, LAD
(8-for-20, 2B, 3 HR, 4 RBI)
SS Bo Bichette, TOR
(12-for-27, 2 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI)
OF Starling Marte, MIA
(14-for-28, 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 4 SB)
OF Michael Brantley, HOU
(12-for-20, 5 2B, 6 RBI)
OF Robbie Grossman, OAK
(9-for-24, 2 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI)
DH Yordan Alvarez, HOU
(8-for-22, 2 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI)
SP Anthony DeSclafani, SF
(1 GS, W, 9.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)
SP Zack Wheeler, PHI
(1 GS, ND, 8.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 12 K)
SP Aaron Civale, CLE
(1 GS, W, 8.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 11 K)
SP Zach Davies, CHC
(2 GS, 2 W, 12.2 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 10 K)
SP Framber Valdez, HOU
(2 GS, 2 W, 14.1 IP, 10 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 10 K)
RP Craig Kimbrel, CHC
(4 G, 4/4 SV, 3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)
Award Rankings
AL MVP
1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
2. Shohei Ohtani, LAA
3. Matt Olson, OAK
NL MVP
1. Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL
2. Nick Castellanos, CIN
3. Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
AL Cy Young
1. Gerrit Cole, NYY
2. Lance Lynn, CWS
3. Kyle Gibson, TEX
NL Cy Young
1. Jacob deGrom, NYM
2. Brandon Woodruff, MIL
3. Kevin Gausman, SF
AL Rookie of the Year
1. Adolis Garcia, TEX
2. Casey Mize, DET
3. Luis Garcia, HOU
NL Rookie of the Year
1. Trevor Rogers, MIA
2. Ian Anderson, ATL
3. Jazz Chisholm Jr., MIA
Stats courtesy of MLB.com and Baseball Reference unless otherwise noted.