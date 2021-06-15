MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 11 Weeks

0 of 10

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Was there a shakeup at the top of our weekly MLB power rankings?

The Tampa Bay Rays were looking to maintain their hold on the No. 1 spot for the third week in a row, but the Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers were charging hard, and the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics also rose inside the top 10.

As you dig in to this latest update, remember it is all about performance rather than potential and future outlook.

If a team is winning, it's going to climb the rankings. If a team is losing, a slide is inevitable. The beauty of this exercise is that it's a fluid process and things will continue to change.

Off we go.

Statistics and analysis reflect action through Sunday's games. Records include Monday's results.