Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Lineup Tips for Sunday's NBA Playoffs

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Nikola Jokic did all he could to put the Denver Nuggets in a winning position in their Game 3 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The NBA Most Valuable Player should play with more desperation in Sunday's Game 4 with his team's season on the line.

Jokic should be one of the first options for FanDuel's two-game slate daily fantasy basketball contest Sunday. He carries the highest salary of any player from the Nuggets, Suns, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, but he should be well worth the high price.

The $60,000 in salary available for the nine positions should allow you to pair Jokic with another star. Regardless of the top-tier names on your roster, you need to find some value plays.

There are a handful of players listed at $5,000 or lower who could provide enough value around Sunday's stars to put you in the prize-winning positions.