5 NHL Teams That Continually Made Bad Front-Office Decisions

2 of 5

Bill Wippert/Getty Images

Between the Buffalo Sabres' inaugural season of 1970-71 and their 31st season in 2000-01, they missed the playoffs just six times. Since 2001-02, they have reached the postseason just four times, the most recent being 2010-11. During that period the Sabres changed owners three times. The current ownership of Terry and Kim Pegula have had control of the club since 2011.

The Pegulas inherited general manager Darcy Regier, who had been in the job since 1997. Having been kept to a strict budget by previous ownership, Regier watched star forwards Daniel Briere and Chris Drury depart via free agency and traded Brian Campbell to the San Jose Sharks rather than lose him to the free-agent market.

Under the Pegulas, Regier was allowed to spend heavily on free agents, signing Ville Leino and Christian Ehrhoff to expensive deals. Leino and Ehrhoff were subsequently bought out by Tim Murray, who replaced Regier in 2014.

The former assistant GM of the Ottawa Senators, Murray attempted to rebuild with young talent such as Rasmus Ristolainen, Sam Reinhart and 2015 second overall pick Jack Eichel. He also acquired two-way center Ryan O'Reilly from the Colorado Avalanche. However, he made a big free-agent signing that failed to pan out by inking Kyle Okposo to a seven-year, $42 million deal in 2016.

After three seasons without notable improvement, Murray was replaced in 2017 by Jason Botterill, a former assistant GM of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Under his watch, the Sabres selected promising defenseman Rasmus Dahlin first overall in the 2018 NHL draft.

Botterill, however, got little in return for trading O'Reilly to the St. Louis Blues. He also overpaid Jeff Skinner with an eight-year, $72 million contract. With the Sabres still spinning their wheels, Buffalo replaced Botterill in 2020 with Kevyn Adams. In his first season on the job, the Sabres finished at the bottom of the NHL standings.

Under those four general managers, the Sabres went through seven head coaches. With that much instability in the front office and behind the bench, it's little wonder this club is at perhaps the lowest point in its history with little sign of improvement.