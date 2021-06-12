NHL Playoffs 2021: Updated Stanley Cup Semifinals Bracket and Predictions

2 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Golden Knights are in only their fourth season as an NHL franchise, and this is already the third time they've been one of the final four teams in the playoffs. However, they haven't made it past this point since their inaugural season, when they reached the Stanley Cup Finals in 2018.

But Vegas should have a strong chance to get back there this year. It's already been tested with a pair of tough matchups this postseason, pulling out a seven-game series win over the Minnesota Wild and notching a six-game series victory against the Colorado Avalanche.

The West Division was highly competitive, and the Wild and Avs proved to be strong competition. Now, the Golden Knights will face the Canadiens, who have been the biggest surprise of the postseason thus far.

Despite tallying only 59 points in the regular season (the fewest of any team to reach the playoffs), Montreal has made an impressive run through the playoffs. It overcame a 3-1 deficit in the first round to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games, and then it swept the Winnipeg Jets in the second round. So the Habs enter their series against the Golden Knights on a seven-game winning streak.

But Vegas knows it must continue to improve. And it may not have even played its best hockey of the postseason just yet.

"I've always believed that to win in the playoffs as you go along, you have to keep getting better," Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. "It's hard to win. Nothing has been easy for us in either series that we've played. It's only going to get tougher as we move on here to the semifinals."

Led by center William Karlsson (four goals and seven assists), Vegas has eight players who have tallied at least seven points in the playoffs. With goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in net, the Golden Knights have the experience in the back to pull out a strong defensive game at any point.

While the Canadiens have had an impressive run, it will end here. The Golden Knights have talent all around and were greatly tested in the West, and now they'll start to play even better as the goal of their first Stanley Cup gets closer in sight.

Prediction: Vegas wins in five games