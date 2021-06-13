Quick Takes: Adam Page as AEW Champ, WWE Burying Baszler, SmackDown Depth, More

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

It's always been more of a question of when and not if Adam Page would dethrone Kenny Omega as AEW World champion, and in light of loud crowd reactions he's received recently, AEW should pull the trigger on that title change sooner rather than later—specifically All Out on September 5th.

Hangman is fresh off another victory on Friday's Dynamite, teaming with Preston "10" Vance to defeat the duo of Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs in tag team action. Without any obvious direction in the immediate future, Page rekindling his rivalry with Omega in time for the Labor Day weekend spectacular might be the best course of action for AEW.

While Hangman's stock continues to skyrocket, Shayna Baszler's has unfortunately never been lower. The former WWE Women's Tag Team champion was involved in arguably one of the worst endings in recent Raw history and has officially hit rock bottom as far as her booking is concerned.

Over on SmackDown, every division could benefit from an influx of fresh faces. That was evident than ever before on Friday's episode, which featured most of the same several storylines continuing despite already having run their course.

This week's installment of Quick Takes will tackle the lack of depth on the blue brand at the moment, WWE reportedly passing on Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Kofi Kingston's overdue singles spotlight, and more.