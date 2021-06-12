Are the Usos Done with Roman Reigns? Big E Is Back, More WWE SmackDown Fallout:

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

This week's SmackDown was all about setting up the big feuds that will fill the card for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on June 20.

Big E returned to action for the first time in weeks to team up with Kevin Owens for a tag team match against Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews.

After Otis attacked Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins last week, Chad Gable ended up in a singles match with Ford on Friday's show.

We also saw Bayley host Seth Rollins on an episode of Ding Dong, Hello with special guest appearances from Bianca Belair and Cesaro, and Carmella battled Liv Morgan in a rematch from last week.

Let's take a look at the biggest moments from this week's show and where these storylines are going as we build toward Hell in a Cell.