WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, and Highlights from June 11
Just one week after a vicious assault that left SmackDown tag team champions Rey and Dominik Mysterio lying, Universal champion Roman Reigns returned to the blue brand Friday night to address his actions and the status of his strained relationship with The Usos.
The Tribal Chief headlined, as usual, on a show that also featured the return of the Ding Dong, Hello Show featuring Bayley and guest Seth Rollins, as well as Big E and Kevin Owens taking on Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews.
Match Card
- The fallout from Roman Reigns' attack on the Mysterios
- Big E and Kevin Owens vs. Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn
- Seth Rollins guests on the Ding Dong, Hello Show
- The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
Family Drama
Friday’s show started with a recap of last week’s events surrounding Roman Reigns, The Usos and The Mysterios, then transitioned into The Tribal Chief questioning whether Jimmy Uso knows the one thing he will not stand for: embarrassing the family.
Almost as if on cue, Jimmy hit the ring and cut a promo, calling Reigns jealous of The Usos and their desire to hold gold, too. He accused Reigns of intentionally getting them disqualified last week and vowed that, by the end of the night, he would do something he would not regret.
“He’s not my brother. He doesn’t look just like me. No one’s going to confuse him for me. You better do something about this,” Reigns warned Jey.
Grade
A+
Analysis
This was everything you want the opening segment of a show to be: a short, sweet recap of the previous week’s show, the top star on the brand featured prominently, and a cliffhanger to convince fans to stay tuned in.
Reigns was excellent here, openly blaming Jey for his brother’s actions, despite the fact that it was The Tribal Chief who interjected himself into the main event of last week’s show. Jimmy called him out on it, set the stage for some significant happening later tonight, and left Jey with a choice to make by the end of the night: continue to support Reigns or back his twin brother.
Great stuff, which is par for the course with this storyline.
Big E and Kevin Owens vs. Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn
Four central figures in the Intercontinental Championship picture waged war in a tag team match Friday night as Big E and Kevin Owens battled Sami Zayn and champion Apollo Crews, who was accompanied by the massive Commander Azeez.
Big E appeared to be rolling at one point but a missed spear through the ropes saw him crash and burn and the heels seize control of the bout. The former champion created separation and tagged in Owens, who unloaded on Zayn with the rage of a vengeful former friend.
The action broke down late, with Big E and Crews fighting to the floor, thus leaving Owens to drop Zayn with a stunner for the pinfall victory. After the match, Crews challenged Big E and Owens to a tag team match on next week’s show, this time with Azeez as his partner. The babyfaces accepted.
Result
Owens and Big E defeated Crews and Zayn
Grade
B-
Analysis
You can gather by the performers in the match that it was a fun, energetic one that showcased all expertly before Owens continued to build momentum as Crews’ top contender with a pinfall victory over Zayn.
While the idea of another tag team match next week may not be overly appealing to fans tired of the treadmill booking that has engulfed the SmackDown midcard, it will be worth it if Azeez has the opportunity to shine. After all, fresh blood is always welcome in the sometimes repetitive, always sanitized world of WWE.
Whether the creative team can resist spotlighting him at the expense of Owens, Big E, and Crews is the real question.
Liv Morgan vs. Carmella
Backstage, Reigns laughed off the idea of meeting Jimmy Uso in his locker room.
Back in the ThunderDome, “The Most Beautiful Woman in WWE” Carmella battled Liv Morgan in a rematch from last week’s show. The former women’s champion thwarted the early onslaught of her opponent, seizing control and talking trash while she did so.
Morgan fought back, caught Carmella with the Oblivion, and scored the pinfall victory.
After the match, Carmella demanded Greg Hamilton announce, “but still The Most Beautiful Woman in WWE,” as if it made up for the defeat.
Result
Morgan defeated Carmella
Grade
C-
Analysis
Imagine how much this would have meant for Morgan if the focus didn’t immediately go right back to Carmella after the bell.
There will be some that point to this, optimistically, as the start for something special for Morgan. As hard as she has worked and as much as it would be embraced by fans, this feels more like it’s all about Carmella. WWE Creative could have cycled anyone into Morgan’s position and it would have had the same effect: putting over the heel’s new persona.
Otherwise, this was the same 50-50 booking that has and will continue to prevent anyone from ever truly getting over.
The Ding Dong, Hello Show with Special Guest Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins joined Bayley for the most insufferable edition of The Ding Dong, Hello Show to date.
The King of Drip laughed obnoxiously alongside the former SmackDown women’s champion as they recapped the last few weeks of television that saw both Bianca Belair and Cesaro on the receiving end of their mental and physical assaults.
The talk show’s signature doorbell rang and when Rollins opened the door, he was greeted by the returning Cesaro, who pummeled and stripped him, then sent him scurrying to the sanctuary of the locker room. Belair made her presence felt next and laughed at Bayley’s misfortune.
Grade
A
Analysis
All of the obnoxious laughter was worth it for the awesome reveal of Cesaro at the set door. WWE’s production team set up the doorbell gimmick perfectly so that when it sounded midway through the segment, you knew something was up.
Cesaro looked like an absolute star as he exploded through the set and whooped up on Rollins, continuing what has been a banner 2021. The eventual blow-off to this feud is going to be great and do wonders for The Swiss Superman. Kudos to Rollins for being selfless enough to make Cesaro look as great as he has.
Belair laughing at Bayley’s ruined set and failed talk show was a nice flip-flop, even if their feud doesn’t feel nearly as hot as it should be heading into Hell in a Cell.