WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, and Highlights from June 11

Friday’s show started with a recap of last week’s events surrounding Roman Reigns, The Usos and The Mysterios, then transitioned into The Tribal Chief questioning whether Jimmy Uso knows the one thing he will not stand for: embarrassing the family.

Almost as if on cue, Jimmy hit the ring and cut a promo, calling Reigns jealous of The Usos and their desire to hold gold, too. He accused Reigns of intentionally getting them disqualified last week and vowed that, by the end of the night, he would do something he would not regret.

“He’s not my brother. He doesn’t look just like me. No one’s going to confuse him for me. You better do something about this,” Reigns warned Jey.

Grade

A+

Analysis

This was everything you want the opening segment of a show to be: a short, sweet recap of the previous week’s show, the top star on the brand featured prominently, and a cliffhanger to convince fans to stay tuned in.

Reigns was excellent here, openly blaming Jey for his brother’s actions, despite the fact that it was The Tribal Chief who interjected himself into the main event of last week’s show. Jimmy called him out on it, set the stage for some significant happening later tonight, and left Jey with a choice to make by the end of the night: continue to support Reigns or back his twin brother.

Great stuff, which is par for the course with this storyline.