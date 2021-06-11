Fantasy Basketball 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks for Friday's NBA Playoffs

0 of 2

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Friday's two-game NBA Playoffs slate comes with one of the most difficult daily fantasy basketball decisions of the postseason.

Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Deandre Ayton are all eligible at center and only one of them can be selected for a roster in FanDuel contests.

The immediate focus will probably go to Embiid and Jokic because of their high volume, but a case could be made to add Ayton over to the two, especially at the salary he sits at.

No matter which center you choose, you will have to go with at least one value play at the two forward positions.

Tobias Harris carries the highest salary of any forward at $8.800 and it may be hard to trust Michael Porter Jr. at small forward because of the back issue and poor shooting he is dealing with.