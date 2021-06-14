Cam Newton Set to Practice Monday After Injury, Per Patriots HC Bill Belichick

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is back on the field after suffering a minor right hand injury during OTAs earlier this month.

"He practiced last week. I'd expect him this week too," head coach Bill Belichick said Monday, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Mike Giardi of NFL Network showed Newton walking to the field without tape on his throwing hand:

The 32-year-old initially suffered the injury June 4, causing him to leave practice without returning. He also underwent shoulder surgery in January 2019 and a foot operation prior to the 2020 campaign.

Newton remained healthy for much of last season, though, and appeared in 15 games for the Patriots after playing just two games in 2019 for the Carolina Panthers. But he struggled to move the ball through the air during his first year with New England and finished with eight touchdown passes to 10 interceptions.

The Auburn product was at his best as a runner and posted 592 yards and 12 scores on the ground.

He re-signed with the Patriots in the offseason and enters 2021 as the presumed starter.

In his prime, Newton was a league MVP and three-time Pro Bowler who helped lead the Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2015. He likely won't be that player again at this stage, but he is still a dual-threat option for a New England squad looking to return to the playoffs after missing them in the first year post-Tom Brady.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If Newton is sidelined during the season, the Patriots could turn the offense over to rookie Mac Jones. They selected the Alabama product with the No. 15 overall pick after he led the Crimson Tide to the national championship. Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer also remain on the roster.