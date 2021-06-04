Cam Newton Leaves Patriots Practice Early After Suffering Hand Injury

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

Cam Newton's on-field work during organized team activities was cut short on Friday because of a hand injury.

Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the New England Patriots quarterback injured his hand during the middle of practice and didn't return to the field.

NFL Network's Mike Giardi noted it appeared that Newton hit his hand on a teammate's helmet while throwing a pass.

After Newton's day came to an end, Howe noted that first-round pick Mac Jones and Jarrett Stidham alternated reps with the first-string offense.

Expectations are high inside the Patriots organization for Newton this season. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told reporters on Thursday the 2015 NFL MVP has a "different grasp of the offense, a different understanding of the terminology" than he did last year.

Now in his second season with the Patriots, Newton will be looking for a strong bounce-back campaign in 2021. He threw for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. The 32-year-old did add 592 yards and 12 touchdowns as a runner.

Newton's absence will allow New England to get an extended look at what Jones, the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, can do with the first-team offense. Stidham and Brian Hoyer are other quarterbacks on the Patriots roster.